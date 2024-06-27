Fly Fusion Series Season Four is going live!

This month marks the first ever Freeview of the Fly Fusion Streaming platform! For the next 30 days you can sign up and receive a full month of fishy films for free. And, in addition to the hundreds of fly fishing centric stories, adventures, tutorials and biographies – you can now watch brand-spanking new episodes of the Fly Fusion Series!

Episode One: Familiar Flow can be found HERE. (Simply click “get access now” add your info and watch the full episode free.)

Episode overview: Every great journey begins with the familiar. And I love my home rivers in British Columbia so much that I rarely want to leave. But I know I have to travel so I can grow in my knowledge as a fly angler. There is something about new places and new faces that invite me to learn new techniques. So this season, I’m taking Fly Fusion magazine on the road where I’m going to learn from the best of the best in the heart of one of the West’s premiere fly-fishing destinations. But before I get on a plane, I have to take one more trip to the place that I never want to leave. Today, I’m fishing my very favorite stretch of my very favorite river. ~ Derek Bird, Host