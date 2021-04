LB’s Flutter-X

Hook: Partridge SLD2

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk

Tail: tan kip tail fibers

Body: Semperfli tan kapok dubbing

Wing: deer hair

Hackle: Whiting Farms Badger

Lee Barbee has been tying for a short few years for therapy. He finds the outdoors and fly tying to be relaxing. He loves to teach others how to tie and fly fish. You can find him on Instagram @redwhiteblueflies and on Facebook as Lee Barbee. You can also find him at The Fly Fishing show as a demonstration tyer.