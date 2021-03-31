Flies on the Barbee – Bonus Pattern #2

Mini Chubby Chernobyl
Hook: Partridge K12ST
Thread: Semperfli nano silk 12/0
Body: Semperfli 2.5 mm black foam
Wing: Semperfli dirty bug yarn
Legs: Semperfli orange barred legs
UV: Solarez Bone Dry on the whip finish
Lee Barbee has been tying for a short few years for therapy. He finds the outdoors and fly tying to be relaxing. He loves to teach others how to tie and fly fish. You can find him on Instagram @redwhiteblueflies and on Facebook as Lee Barbee. You can also find him at The Fly Fishing show as a demonstration tyer.