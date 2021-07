Elk Hair Caddis:

Hatches through the summer (May to Sept). Imitates various types of caddis flies. Tied in size 10 to 14.

Hook: Hanak H130BL

Thread: Textreme 8/0

Body: Semperfli Dirty Bug Yarn in Litchen

Hackle: Whiting’s High and Dry Grizzly

Wing: Elk Hair and Swiss CDC

Egg Sack: Gulff UV Resin in Ambulance Chartreuse