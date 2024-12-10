Editor’s Choice Holiday Gift Guide

Looking for the perfect gift for the fly fishing enthusiast in your life? Each year our Editorial Staff spends a season on the water with a plethora of new gear. Following are some of our top picks. Check back all this week for more top gear…then stop by your local fly shop to pick up the latest issue of Fly Fusion to read how all this gear performed after a summer of relentless testing!

Outcast OSG Clearwater Raft: This frameless personal fishing raft is lightweight (35 lbs), yet boasts a 450-lb capacity. Ideal for big water, it features an innovative open oarlock system, trampoline-style cargo space, and easy transport options. Perfect for adventurous anglers​.

Simms Tailwind Backpack: A rugged companion designed for anglers, this pack offers water resistance and easy access to essentials, ensuring gear stays dry and secure.

Loon Outdoors Hitch Pin Forceps: This multitool provides secure fly retrieval and knot assistance, combining functionality with sleek design.

Umpqua Northfork Chestpack: Compact yet spacious, this chestpack is a versatile solution for keeping your flies, tools, and accessories at hand while wading.

Simms Women’s Thermal Jogger: Crafted for comfort and warmth, these joggers are perfect for chilly mornings on the water or cozy evenings by the fire.

Simms Women’s G3 Guide Jacket: Built for all-weather durability, this jacket combines breathable Gore-Tex fabric with a stylish design, ideal for the dedicated angler.

Searun Norfolk Expedition Series Case: A premium storage solution offering durability and organization for your rods and reels.

Orvis PRO LT Waders: These lightweight waders combine advanced materials with a sleek fit, providing comfort and mobility without compromising durability.

UNI Products UNI Yarn: Essential for fly tying, this yarn delivers vibrant colors and reliable quality for crafting your perfect fly.

Don’t miss out on these premium picks! Pick up your copy of the Winter issue of Fly Fusion Magazine to explore in-depth reviews and more gifting inspiration.