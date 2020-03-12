Editor’s Choice Awards | Transport System

Best Transport System: Yakima Double Haul

Roof top rod carriers have become common place in many areas of the US. An easy identifier for fly fisherman no matter where you go. In recent months a number of new rooftop rod carriers have come out and the Yakima Double Haul is the latest, and quite possibly the best. A 4-rod roof top carrier that I will be the first to say, finally looks good on your vehicle. The Double Haul’s tough appearance comes from a solid black, full welded construction with a molded black reel compartment. Unpacking the Double Haul, the first thing you will notice is the same quality you have come to expect from Yakima, with high end components like weather resistant locks, full aluminum construction with stout connections between the tubes and the cross bar mounts. It can also be shortened to hold rods broken down into two sections 5’ or less. A plus from this engineering is the lack of road vibration that can eventually create wear spots on rod blanks. Assembly and installation took about 30 minutes and was easily a one person job. The best surprise was on the inside. Each of the tubes is lined with a soft plastic tube to protect rods against blank rubbing. The reel compartment is lined in carpet and reels are cradled on their side, rather than hanging, which saves fly lines and protects those high end reels. The system is also a breeze to take on and off with large hand-tightened bolts clamping to a variety of sizes of roof racks, and a single lock to prevent theft. At $699 the Double Haul is not the cheapest system but when protecting up to 4 high end fly fishing outfits that could easily be worth over $5,000, it seems like a solid investment.

yakima.com