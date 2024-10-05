Echo Expands B Rod Line

Echo Fly Fishing has expanded their successful Eight Four – B rod line designed with big ambush predators in mind and the accuracy to deliver even bigger wind-resistant flies to where these fish live. Adding a 9wt and 10wt rod to the Eight Four lineup rounds out the rods offered to cover all situations anglers could run into while targeting big fish.

The Eight Four – B has become the benchmark for an affordable, accurate rod that combines power and action for all types of fishing from pounding banks with a streamer, to throwing giant baitfish patterns off the deck of a boat. Utilizing a perfectly progressive taper, light tip, and a shorter rod length makes the 84-B a champion at accurate casts over a variety of distances, fly sizes, and wind conditions while the shorter length rod gives you easier line pickup, better accuracy, better castability in wind and best of all, the spritely feel makes it fun to cast all day.

“It didn’t take long for us to realize that a rod that is less than 9 feet has distinct advantages when it comes to fishing for bass or any species of fish that require accuracy, short cycle times between pick up and the next delivery cast, and leverage to drive a cast and move a fish once it is hooked. The rod length that worked best in our tests was 8’4”, explains Echo’s Tim Rajeff.

● 9wt 8’4” Echo 84B – 984

● 10wt 8’4” Echo 84B – 1084

About Echo Fly Fishing

Echo is a small group of passionate, personable, like-minded fly-fisher folk based in Vancouver, Washington. For over 20 years, Echo has been leaning on the fly-fishing pedigree of rod designer Tim Rajeff. Tim is a world champion fly caster and fly-fishing industry stalwart with a passion for creating high-quality performance fly rods. More details about Echo, Rajeff Sports and the Eight Four line can be found at echoflyfishing.com