Mayfly Outdoors Announces Acquisition of Dyna-King Inc.

Mayfly Outdoors announced today it will acquire Dyna-King Inc., makers of the world’s finest hand-crafted fly-tying vises and tools. Dyna-King production will move to Montrose, CO, home of Ross Reels and Abel Reels. President of Mayfly Group, Jeff Wagner said, “This is a great day for our company as we continue to grow our family of brands. Dyna-King is perfectly suited to join the Ross and Abel brands as U.S. made, premium, legacy, fly-fishing products. We look forward to partnering with the Dyna-King retailers and customers that have known and trusted the brand for so many years. We will carry forward the legacy of innovation, quality and customer service that Dyna-King is known for.”

Karen Hall, current President of Dyna-King, said “It is a positive move for Dyna-King. My mom and dad are giving me the ‘atta-girl’ from Heaven. We are excited to see the family legacy continue with a company that is willing to care for it.” Mayfly will be transitioning the production and shipping of Dyna-King to their facility in Montrose over the next 6 months. dyna-king.com