The Fly Fishing Show, Fly Fusion, Angling Trade and Fly Fishing Journeys announce “Consumer Choice Awards” Winners

Anglers who attended the Fly Fishing Shows across America have voted on their favorite products, and the results are in…

Fly-fishing aficionados of all ages and skill levels—from trout enthusiasts to purveyors of the saltwater flats—were given the unique opportunity to vote for their favorite products among those exhibited at the popular Fly Fishing Shows held across America this winter and spring.

Voters from 15 countries around the word cast over 17,000 votes for 183 different products in 41 categories ranging from rods and reels to waders, boots and polarized sunglasses.

The big winners included Ross Reels, which swept both the freshwater and saltwater reel categories with its “Evolution” model. Similarly, Scientific Anglers took top honors for freshwater and saltwater fly lines with the Amplitude Smooth MPX and Amplitude Smooth Grand Slam, respectively. Umpqua’s Thunder Grass hopper was the winning freshwater fly pattern, and its Danger Muffin Crab claimed top spot for saltwater fly. Fly-fishing upstart Skwala won the outerwear and wader categories, and Simms Fishing Products took top honors in nine other categories.

Here are all the winners for 2023:

Most Innovative: Simms G4 Pro Powerlock Boots

Sunglasses: Bajio Piedra.

Fly Rod (freshwater): Hardy Aydon

Fly Rod (saltwater): Thomas & Thomas Sextant

Fly Reel (freshwater): Ross Evolution FS

Fly Reel (saltwater): Ross Evolution FS

Men’s Waders: Skwala Carbon

Women’s Waders: Simms G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader

Women’s Wading Boots: Miss Mayfly Moxie

Men’s Wading Boots: Simms G4 Pro Powerlock

Youth Product: Simms Kids Tributary Stockingfoot Wader

Accessories under $50: Simms Taco Wader Bag

Accessories $50-100: Norvise Automatic Fly Tying Bobbin

Accessories over $100: Fishpond Nomad Mid-Length Net

Artwork: Cody’s Fish Brown Trout License Plate Art

Boat (personal watercraft): Watermaster Kodiak Raft Package

Books and Maps: Joe Humphrey’s Trout Tactics (revised edition)

Chestpack/Vest: Simms Dry Creek Z Sling Pack

Eco-Friendly Product: Simms Fall Run Insulated Hoody

Entertainment/Education: “Trout and Feather” (YouTube)

Fly Box: Tacky Original River Mag Box

Fly Hooks: Tie! Jig Force Sizes #20 and #22 by Fulling Mill and Umpqua

Fly Line (freshwater): Scientific Anglers Amplitude Smooth MPX

Fly Line (saltwater): Scientific Anglers Amplitude Smooth Grand Slam

Fly Pattern (freshwater): Umpqua Thunder Grass Hopper

Fly Pattern (saltwater): Umpqua Danger Muffin Crab

Fly Rod (Two-Handed/Spey): Temple Fork Outfitters Pro III

Fly-Tying Materials: Umpqua Jig Bombs

Fly-Tying Tools: Norvise Automatic Fly-Tying Bobbin

Fly Tying Vise: Renzetti Limited Edition Traveler

Freshwater Combo Kit: CD Fishing All Fly Ultimate Plus

Gift Items (under $100): Atollas Fly Caddy

Insurance (guide and outfitter): Cross Current Guide Liability Insurance

Leader/Tippet: Scientific Anglers

Luggage/Backpack: Fishpond Thunderhead Submersible Backpack

Men’s General Apparel: Rep Your Water Merino Wool Blend Retro Camo Sun Hoody

Men’s Outerwear: Skwala Fusion 3/2 Puffy

Women’s Outerware: TWO WAY TIE: Simms G3 Guide Jacket / FISHE Steel My Heart Riffle Snap Fleece

Tenkara Rod: Tenkara Tanuki Pocket Ninja

Women’s General Apparel: Simms Solarflex Cooling Hoody