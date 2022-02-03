Consumer Choice Awards to Debut at The Fly Fishing Show!

Denver will kick off the opportunity for everyday anglers to vote on their favorite gear.

The ever-popular Fly Fishing Shows are now in full swing, and this year, starting in Denver, February 11-13 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, angler attendees will have a chance to choose the best fly-fishing products in a wide range of categories.

The Consumer Choice Awards are presented by Fly Fusion magazine and Angling Trade Media in partnership with the Fly Fishing Show.

Consumers will be able to vote on a variety of products in different categories, from rods and reels to waders and polarized eyewear. We’ve set up a fully automated system specifically to help voters peruse the options and track and tally the votes. *IMPORTANT: Exhibitors are able to enter products into the system now, before it goes live, by contacting Tim Romano. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to have the angling public send some love at the products you work so hard to produce and market!

We will naturally be reporting the results when they become available… it should be a pretty interesting check of consumer sentiment and brand positioning.

The Fly Fishing Show will be in Atlanta this weekend at the Gas South Convention Center. Also plan to check out the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) in association with the shows. The Atlanta IF4 is Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 in advance.

Also note the schedule for the remaining Fly Fishing Shows: Denver, CO, February 11-13, Pleasanton, CA, February 25-27, Lancaster, PA, March 5-6, and Marlborough, MA, April 22-24.