Cascade Muddler Variant | Félix Lamoureux

Mon Mar 14th 2022
Fly Tying

Hook: Size 7 2051 Daiichi hook (Spey hook) Thread: Black Uni-Thread 8/0 Tail: Orange and yellow bucktail w/ a few strands of yellow Krystal flash Tag & Rib: Small silver oval tinsel Body: First half: Large silver holographic tinsel; Second half: Black Floss Throat: Brown wet-fly hackle. Wing: Black arctic fox over a few strands of black Krystal flash Hackle: Yellow hen hackle under spun orange deer body