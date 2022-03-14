Cascade Muddler Variant | Félix Lamoureux

Hook: Size 7 2051 Daiichi hook (Spey hook)

Thread: Black Uni-Thread 8/0

Tail: Orange and yellow bucktail w/ a few strands of yellow Krystal flash

Tag & Rib: Small silver oval tinsel

Body: First half: Large silver holographic tinsel; Second half: Black Floss

Throat: Brown wet-fly hackle.

Wing: Black arctic fox over a few strands of black Krystal flash

Hackle: Yellow hen hackle under spun orange deer body