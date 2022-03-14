Cascade Muddler Variant | Félix Lamoureux

Hook: Size 7 2051 Daiichi hook (Spey hook)Thread: Black Uni-Thread 8/0 Tail: Orange and yellow bucktail w/ a few strands of yellow Krystal flash Tag & Rib: Small silver oval tinsel Body: First half: Large silver holographic tinsel; Second half: Black Floss Throat: Brown wet-fly hackle. Wing: Black arctic fox over a few strands of black Krystal flash Hackle: Yellow hen hackle under spun orange deer body
