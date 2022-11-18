Black Friday Starts Now!

This year we’re celebrating Black Friday a little early! Starting today you can grab your subscription, renewal or gift AND receive a half-dozen of the seasons most effective nymphs! Exclusive to Fly Fusion, these slick patterns are sure to make your Spring Starting Lineup! So do yourself (and your fishing buddy) a favor and grab this deal before it’s gone!

Don’t Wait!

These hand-tied (yes, we know they’re all hand-tied) flies are brought to you by Fly Fusion’s one and only master at the vise, Jeremy Davies, and there are only so many to go around. Grab ’em before they’re gone!