The Backyard Fly Shop

Fall has arrived in the Rockies and with it cooler mornings. Around this time of year, BWOs and October Caddis become more active on our favourite local streams, which makes for rewarding days on the water. Watching cutthroat rise to blue winged olives and caddis never gets old. Cool fall mornings also bring with them the reminder that winter is just around the bend. Late October into early November is when the first snow lands in our backyard. It is this time of year when we begin to think about prepping gear for the winter haul; that time of year, for many of us, where watching fly-fishing films on the silver screen is as close as we can get to feeding our need to be on the water.

For those of us without a garage storing gear can be a little tricky. Fly-fishing gear tends to find a winter home in the same vicinity as the lawnmower, work benches and other more utility items. Don’t get me wrong, fly fishing gear holds a place of honour among the winter storage mess. But the rafts, waders and boots are all stored in the same place as, well, fuel containers, shovels, tools and the rest. It never quite sits right with me that our families fly-fishing gear is hanging above or sitting beside the “junk” that accumulates.

Now, we don’t do reviews that are unrelated to outdoor pursuits, and for obvious reasons we tend to recommend items that we think will make your time on the water a little more successful. This review isn’t that. Instead it focuses on a product that Fly Fusion now uses to create a fly-fishing specific storage space. Easy access to everything needed on those rare warm winter days. No fuel, no table saws, no spare side-by-side tires; just our favourite brand decals along with fly-fishing equipment neatly stored and ready for use.

This is the storage equivalent of a “man-cave” or “she-shed” inspired by nature and repurposed for fly-fishing. The Keter shed collection’s technology offers a beautiful true-to-life wood look that complements the outdoors and blends in seamlessly with your own backyard setting. From spacious sheds to deck boxes, these shed solutions are made from a durable, weather-resistant resin. They handle being exposed to water, sun and salt, and will not crack, rot, rust or peel like traditional wooden storage solutions in the same style.

Fly Fusion spent the summer testing the capacity and monitoring the weathering of the Keter Signature Collection 11 x 7 shed and deck box, the latter used for deflated rafts and wading boot storage. The size was ideal and the colour of the material stood the test of the summer weather. We enjoyed turning the inside into an area tailored to fly-fish gear storage, were impressed by it’s durability and love that Keter, the manufacturer of the shed, is committed to sustainability, using 100% recyclable material. For insight into the products, when not in use, we stored in the shed – this year’s time-tested gear – pick up a copy of the upcoming winter issue of Fly Fusion. Better yet, if you haven’t already, subscribe and we’ll pop it in your mailbox. Here’s to the remaining weeks of this fly-fishing season and to creative storage ideas that we can convert into our own little fly shops in the back yard. Be sure to visit your local fly shop often to keep your new space full of the latest gear. For additional information on Keter or to purchase your very own backyard fly shop, visit them online: www.keter.com