April is Fly Shop Local Month!

Fly Fusion’s history is rooted in an idea born while sitting on a barstool in the back of Robert’s Fly Shop a couple of decades ago. Over the years we have found that a helpful tip about a local hatch, tweak on a casting technique, demo on the latest gear or hand-drawn map can change your day on the water. But, the conversations and connections made within the walls of a fly shop can ignite a passion for fly fishing that lasts a lifetime!

Join us this month in celebrating the fly shops that keep our lines wet and our dry flies on top of the water!

Here are a few ways you can participate AND qualify for chances to win weekly draws for gift cards to the Fly Shop of your choice…

1. SUBSCRIBE to win weekly draws for a gift card to your local fly shop. When you subscribe, renew or gift a subscription to Fly Fusion in the Month of April, we will enter you to WIN a gift card to your local fly shop! Draws will take place weekly each Sunday with a Grand Prize draw on April 30th! PLUS, we’ll send you a half dozen our our favourite Spring flies for FREE as an added thank you!

2. VOTE for your favourite shop to win Top Shop 2024. Nominate your favourite Fly Shop to win! Top Shop will receive some serious love from Fly Fusion magazine and your nomination will qualify you for extra entries into our weekly draws to win a gift card to your local shop!