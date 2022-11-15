Airflo and Terracycle Recycle Program

AIRFLO AND TERRACYCLE INVITE FLY FISHERS TO GET HOOKED ON RECYCLING WITH NEW PROGRAM

Partnership Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Recycle Otherwise Unrecyclable Fly Fishing and Fishing Lines and Spools

Montrose, CO and Trenton, NJ, 11/11/22 – Airflo, a leader in making fly lines, leaders and tippet is partnering with TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company specializing in hard-to-recycle materials to announce the upcoming Airflo Free Fly Line Recycling Program. Beginning in early 2023, Airflo will invite consumers to drop-off any brand of otherwise unrecyclable plastic based fly fishing and fishing lines and spools at any participating independent retailer for free recycling.

“Airflo and Mayfly Outdoors (Certified B Corp) are committed to providing the best fly lines, leaders and tippet while protecting our natural environment through more sustainable solutions and reducing waste,” said Jeff Wagner, President of Mayfly Outdoors and Airflo fly lines. “This presents one of our top priorities and commitments to our dedicated customers that share in this passion. Working together with fly shops and customers we can reduce our footprint and impact. This program combined with solar energy production (coming in 2023), non-PVC lines, and giving back to conservation partners are a few ways we will continue to show this support.”

The Airflo Free Fly Line Recycling Program aims to simultaneously provide a convenient recycling solution for items that do not belong in curbside recycling bins while measurably reducing contamination levels in local waterways. According to the World Wildlife Fund, between 500,000 to 1 million tons of fishing gear are discarded or lost in the ocean yearly. Discarded nets, lines, and ropes make up about 46% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

“At TerraCycle, our goal is to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ on and off the land,” said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “Through our partnership with Airflo, we are providing consumers a free and easy way to responsibly recycle their waste and enjoy a favorite pastime.”

The Airflo Free Fly Line Recycling Program is in addition to other proactive sustainability measures implemented by the brand, including designing water contamination-causing plasticizers out of their fly lines. While the majority of fly lines are made with PVC — a naturally rigid plastic that requires plasticizer additives to increase plasticity — Airflo fly lines are made from Polyurethane, an inert material that requires no plasticizers and lasts far longer than PVC.

The Airflo Free Fly Line Recycling Program will be open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.