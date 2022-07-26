Abel ROVE Series of Reels Named Best of Show

Every fly fishing product from wading boots to sunglasses came under the scrutiny of anglers who actually have the opportunity to use, wear, and test the items for the 2022 Consumer Choice Awards, announced the co-sponsors: The Fly Fishing Show, Fly Fusion Magazine and the industry publication Angling Trade.

The Abel ROVE won both fresh and saltwater fly reel categories resulting in Best of Show honors.

The nominations were open to all Fly Fishing Show Exhibitors with 32 “Best-of” categories.

“The team from The Fly Fishing Show, Fly Fusion Magazine, and Angling Trade is extremely happy with the results and voter participation in this inaugural year. This is the only industry award that is open to participation by the consumer,” said The Fly Fishing Show’s President and CEO, Ben Furimsky.

The Best on Show award-winning Abel ROVE model reels feature a structurally integral machining design to withstand the demands of the traveling angler; caged frame to prevent any possibility of line being caught between the frame and spool; double pawl engagement on all sizes; quick change spool; user-convertible drag system; and high capacity, large arbor spool for single or two handed rods among other features.

2022 Consumer Choice Awards results are:

Eco Friendly: Fall Run Hooded Jacket – Simms Fishing Products

Fly Tying Materials: Cordeiro’s flatwing saddles – Flatwing – Ewing Feather Birds

Accessories Under $100: Canyon Creek Chest Pack – Fishpond

Accessories Over $100: Nomad Emerger – Brown Trout – Fishpond

Sunglasses: Reefton PRO – Costa Sunglasses

Gifts Under $100: Tacky Original RiverMag Fly Box – Fishpond

Freshwater Combo: MMH Fly Combo – 5 Weight – Adamsbuilt Fishing

Saltwater Combo: Nighthawk X Fly Combo – Fenwick

Youth Product Gear/Apparel: Tenderfoot Youth Vest – Fishpond

Entertainment/Education: Fly Tying for Everyone – Trout and Feather

Fly Box/Storage System: Tacky Original RiverMag Fly Box – Fishpond

Fly Hooks: Umpqua XC210BL-BN Mega Gap Perdigon Hook – Umpqua

Vises and Tying Tools: True Rotary Fly Tying Vise – HMH TRV

Luggage (Bags, Backpacks): Dry Creek Z Backpack – Simms Fishing Products

Pack and Vest: Dry Creek Z Sling Pack – Simms Fishing Products

Boat/Personal Watercraft: Kodiak Raft Package – Water Master

Freshwater Line: Amplitude Textured Infinity – Scientific Anglers

Saltwater Line: Amplitude Smooth Grand Slam – Scientific Anglers

Leader and Tippet: Absolute Trout Leader – Scientific Anglers

Freshwater Fly Pattern: Fly Formerly Known As Prince – Orvis

Saltwater Fly Pattern: Joe Calcavecchia’s Striper Dragon – Saltwater Custom Flies

Freshwater Rod: R8 CORE 590-4 – Sage

Saltwater Rod: Mangrove Coast – Temple Fork Outfitters

Tenkara Rod: Tanuki Shinobi 395 -Tenkara Tanuki

Freshwater Reel: ROVE – Abel Reels

Saltwater Reel: ROVE – Abel Reels

Men’s Waders: Men’s G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader – Simms Fishing Products

Men’s Outerwear: G3 Guide Jacket – Simms Fishing Products

Men’s General Apparel: Men’s SolarFlex Guide Cooling Hoody – Simms Fishing Products

Men’s Boots: Flyweight Access Boots – Simms Fishing Products

Women’s Waders: Women’s G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader – Simms Fishing Products

Women’s General Apparel: Women’s SolarFlex Cooling Hoody – Simms Fishing Products