Abel ROVE Series of Reels Named Best of Show

Every fly fishing product from wading boots to sunglasses came under the scrutiny of anglers who actually have the opportunity to use, wear, and test the items for the 2022 Consumer Choice Awards, announced the co-sponsors: The Fly Fishing Show, Fly Fusion Magazine and the industry publication Angling Trade.
The Abel ROVE won both fresh and saltwater fly reel categories resulting in Best of Show honors.
The nominations were open to all Fly Fishing Show Exhibitors with 32 “Best-of” categories.
“The team from The Fly Fishing Show, Fly Fusion Magazine, and Angling Trade is extremely happy with the results and voter participation in this inaugural year. This is the only industry award that is open to participation by the consumer,” said The Fly Fishing Show’s President and CEO, Ben Furimsky.
The Best on Show award-winning Abel ROVE model reels feature a structurally integral machining design to withstand the demands of the traveling angler; caged frame to prevent any possibility of line being caught between the frame and spool; double pawl engagement on all sizes; quick change spool; user-convertible drag system; and high capacity, large arbor spool for single or two handed rods among other features.
2022 Consumer Choice Awards results are:
Eco Friendly: Fall Run Hooded Jacket – Simms Fishing Products
Fly Tying Materials: Cordeiro’s flatwing saddles – Flatwing – Ewing Feather Birds
Accessories Under $100: Canyon Creek Chest Pack – Fishpond
Accessories Over $100: Nomad Emerger – Brown Trout – Fishpond
Sunglasses: Reefton PRO – Costa Sunglasses
Gifts Under $100: Tacky Original RiverMag Fly Box – Fishpond
Freshwater Combo: MMH Fly Combo – 5 Weight – Adamsbuilt Fishing
Saltwater Combo: Nighthawk X Fly Combo – Fenwick
Youth Product Gear/Apparel: Tenderfoot Youth Vest – Fishpond
Entertainment/Education: Fly Tying for Everyone – Trout and Feather
Fly Box/Storage System: Tacky Original RiverMag Fly Box – Fishpond
Fly Hooks: Umpqua XC210BL-BN Mega Gap Perdigon Hook – Umpqua
Vises and Tying Tools: True Rotary Fly Tying Vise – HMH TRV
Luggage (Bags, Backpacks): Dry Creek Z Backpack – Simms Fishing Products
Pack and Vest: Dry Creek Z Sling Pack – Simms Fishing Products
Boat/Personal Watercraft: Kodiak Raft Package – Water Master
Freshwater Line: Amplitude Textured Infinity – Scientific Anglers
Saltwater Line: Amplitude Smooth Grand Slam – Scientific Anglers
Leader and Tippet: Absolute Trout Leader – Scientific Anglers
Freshwater Fly Pattern: Fly Formerly Known As Prince – Orvis
Saltwater Fly Pattern: Joe Calcavecchia’s Striper Dragon – Saltwater Custom Flies
Freshwater Rod: R8 CORE 590-4 – Sage
Saltwater Rod: Mangrove Coast – Temple Fork Outfitters
Tenkara Rod: Tanuki Shinobi 395 -Tenkara Tanuki
Freshwater Reel: ROVE – Abel Reels
Saltwater Reel: ROVE – Abel Reels
Men’s Waders: Men’s G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader – Simms Fishing Products
Men’s Outerwear: G3 Guide Jacket – Simms Fishing Products
Men’s General Apparel: Men’s SolarFlex Guide Cooling Hoody – Simms Fishing Products
Men’s Boots: Flyweight Access Boots – Simms Fishing Products
Women’s Waders: Women’s G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader – Simms Fishing Products
Women’s General Apparel: Women’s SolarFlex Cooling Hoody – Simms Fishing Products