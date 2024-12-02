Winter Issue is out NOW!

The new issue of Fly Fusion is out NOW! Dive in to fuel your passion and don’t forget to share with a fishing buddy who needs a bit of the same.

Fishing the Marker Fly by Gary Borger

Master the art of fishing during heavy hatches! Learn to spot rises, pick the perfect flies, and target trophy fish near the bank. With expert casting techniques like the ‘C’ Pickup and Elliptical Stroke, you’ll fish smarter and tangle less.

On (and After) the Take by Jim McLennan

Hone your skills in ethical catch-and-release fishing. From barbless hook techniques to no-touch releases, ensure your catch swims away strong. Bonus: Tips for stress-free underwater photos!

A Norwegian Fly-Fishing Family Adventure by Teddy Cosco

Set your sights on Norway’s Gaula River! This family journey weaves adventure and connection with a shared passion for fly fishing, culminating in epic salmon catches.

Editor’s Choice: Time-Tested Reviews

Explore Fly Fusion’s 2024 top picks for rods, reels, and waders. Our team has tested it all—gear that’s durable, innovative, and eco-friendly. Upgrade your fishing game today!

