2024 Stimmies Winner Announced

Presented by Fly Fusion magazine and the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, the Stimmie Awards recognizes top emerging filmmakers, amateur and professional alike. Finalists participate in a month-long vote reaching anglers around the world. We are stoked to announce this year’s winning filmmakers.

Congratulations to Eric and Andrew Braker for winning Fly Fusion’s 4th annual Stimmie Awards! Their film “Dawson” was voted the winning film. Check out the full film on Fly Fusion Streaming.

About Dawson: Most of us have envisioned a four-legged companion joining us on all of our fishing adventures! Charles Meier has been in love with fly fishing for as long as he can remember, and he is almost always with his partner in crime, Dawson, exploring the beautiful waters and landscapes of Montana.

Thanks to all participants and finalists for their outstanding film work.