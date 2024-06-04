St. Croix Fly Announces TECHNICA Series of Premium Fly Rods

PARK FALLS, Wis. (May 30, 2024) – If you spend enough time chasing hatches on technical trout fisheries where 5X is maximum, 6X is the norm, and 7X lives in your pack because some days that’s the difference between looks and eats, you begin to realize the deck is stacked. Persnickety fish eating micro-morsels in the film have their inherent challenges, but add in complex currents, leader-defeating winds, and impossible hook sets at distance, and having the right tool for the job becomes mission critical.

“After talking with a bunch of dedicated trout guides about the challenges of dry fly fishing with clients, a common issue emerged,” says St. Croix Fly Brand Manager, Tom Larimer. “What we heard from the Deschutes to the Delaware, is that traditional deep-flexing dry-fly rods are fine for parking lots and calm days, but when the wind ramps up and you’re trying to get a long leader to turn over, they fall short. These conversations led to a unique action specifically tuned for technical trout fishing.”

INTRODUCING TECHNICA

The new TECHNICA Series answers the call of PhD-level trout fishing. Its responsive, moderate action paired with an advanced carbon fiber matrix and exclusive MITO® Graphene technology delivers exceptional line speed, endless loop stability, and absolute accuracy.

“The best way to describe TECHNICA’s action is balanced,” says Larimer. Simply put, a softer lower-end and mid-section stores energy and produces a smooth-loading, soulful in-hand feel while helping the caster make efficient mends and protect light tippets and small flies. Higher up on the second and tip sections, the taper maintains the perfect amount of stiffness for picking up long lengths of line when recasting, sniper hook sets on long, downstream dry fly feeds, and fast tip recovery for turning over long leaders in the wind.” But there’s a deeper layer to the story of TECHNICA’s action: Functionalized MITO Graphene.

“We learned a lot about the rod-performance attributes of MITO Graphene with the three-year development of EVOS, released last year,” Larimer says. “So, when we began the job of designing TECHNICA, we knew we could bend the rules of traditional moderate-action design.”

When viewed on a deflection board, TECHNICA appears to be a very soft rod. But MITO Graphene greatly impacts how the rod casts. “The addition of functionalized graphene to our established SCVI, SCIV, and SCII carbon fiber matrix increases rod recovery by 20%,” Larimer says. “The benefit is an incredibly stable loop with maximum line speed, while the overall result is a blank that possesses all the feel, finesse, and tippet protection of a moderate-flexing rod, with the speed and power of a medium-fast action.”

A TECHNICAL LIGHT-LINE PACKAGE

Outside of refined blank performance, TECHNICA incorporates numerous design aspects inspired by the environment and demands of technical trout fishing. PAINTED FOR PRESENTATION: Baetis Back Green matte paint reduces rod glare and ensures a stealthy approach to wary trout. LIGHT + DURABLE GUIDE TRAIN: Single-foot RECOIL guides paired with CERECOIL stripper guides are ultra-light and durable, which is ideal for sliding in and out of rod vaults or boat storage. INTUITIVE GRIP DESIGN: With accuracy being critical for success in the dry-fly game, the snub-nose grip promotes a forward-hand position, helping the angler cast with increased precision.

TECHNOLOGY MEETS SOUL: While TECHNICA may be the most technologically advanced dry-fly rod on the market, the rod’s aesthetics speak to the slow, methodical approach of chasing hatches on technical trout water. The chassis is packed with new-school tech, but we couldn’t resist giving TECHNICA some old-school appointments of class. TECHNICA TECHNOLOGY SUITE Advanced materials matrix consisting of ultra-high-modulus/high-strain SCVI carbon, high-modulus SCIV carbon, and premium-quality SCII carbon

Mito Graphene unlocks the power of hybrid polymer materials and delivers radical hoop strength, optimized loop stability, and absolute accuracy

Integrated Poly Curve (IPC) mandrel tooling provides improved energy transfer, increased strength, and mega-efficient rod recovery

Advanced Reinforcing Technology (ART) adds a magnitude of 10X strength with virtually no increase in blank diameter or weight

Fortified Resin System (FRS) boosts blank strength by 33% over standard resins and curing methods

Reinforced Slim Profile Ferrule (SPF) design adds herculean strength with minimal added weight

FEATURES

RECOIL single-foot guides

CERECOIL stripper guides

Hook keeper

Snub-nose flor-grade cork handle

Uplocking, machined-aluminum reel seat with tiger maple insert

Aluminum rod tube with rod sock

15-year transferable warranty

Designed and precision crafted in Park Falls, WI

MODELS

TE590-4 / 5-weight, 9’0”, 4-piece, moderate action / MSRP: $975

TE586-4 / 5-weight, 8’6”, 4-piece, moderate action / MSRP: $975

TE489-4 / 4-weight, 8’9”, 4-piece, moderate action / MSRP: $975

TE480-4 / 4-weight, 8’0”, 4-piece, moderate action / MSRP: $975

TE389-4 / 3-weight, 8’9”, 4-piece, moderate action / MSRP: $975

TE379-4 / 3-weight, 7’9”, 4-piece, moderate action / MSRP: $975

New TECHNICA Series fly rods will be available to anglers at St. Croix Fly Pro Shops and online at stcroixfly.com beginning May 31.

ABOUT ST. CROIX FLY

At the core of our brand ethos lives a simple yet fierce conviction; we exist to create dynamic fishing tools that intuitively help you evolve as a caster and angler. Our focused philosophy continually questions conventional wisdom, inspires innovation, and drives our persistent pursuit of fly rod perfection. When you own a St. Croix, it’s more than just a rod; it’s a promise. It’s 75 years of hard-earned knowledge aimed at designing and building the Best Rods on Earth, so you can be at your best in your own persistent pursuit.