IF4™ Announces 2024 Official Selections

Producers of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) are excited to announce official selections; the most coveted collection of new fly-fishing films from around the world.

IF4, presented by Bajio and Orvis, will touch down in 175 cities, feature nine official selections and is a well-formed excuse to get together with friends. Among the official selections are Pinawaca, a jungle adventure, led by popular angler and guide, Jako Lucas, in search of legendary and oversized peacock bass; Vivid Dreams, a breathtaking film about a group of friends in search of oversized sea-run brown trout in rugged landscapes; Tunulik, a northern adventure to Nunavik in search of trophy brook trout, arctic char and Atlantic salmon; The Runaround, a high-energy film following a group of friends on an adventure from Walker’s Cay to the famed everglades; Tension, a cinematic tale celebrating legacy, conservation and the American West; and A Ride with Clyde, an unforgettable, unconventional and memorable trip with salty friends into the Tennessee hills. Others include Kendjam, a tale of Bolivian adventures and; The Golden Ride, an unforgettable fly-fishing trip centered around a community of friends as they travel south to Argentina in pursuit of aggressive Golden Dorado.

Tickets can be purchased through the IF4 Online Box Office or at participating fly shops. Fly shops wishing to participate can e-mail info@flyfilmfest.com. For more information on the film festival, featured films, filmmakers, dates and locations, visit flyfilmfest.com.

About: IF4™ is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. It is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke.