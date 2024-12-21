Editor’s Choice: Simms Flyweight Boots

I’ve got two primary goals when I fly fish. One is to catch fish, and the other is to catch fish in places where I’m all by myself. To achieve those goals, it’s not uncommon for me to hike long distances. When Fly Fusion HQ sent me the Simms Flyweight Boots to test out, it was kind of a “you had me at hello” type scenario. The quarter-top boots shed some noticeable weight with less material in the boot’s height, but also in construction. I tested boots in size-11 which weighed 51 ounces for the pair (which is just slightly over three pounds. The Flyweights were comfortable to hike in, and as a bonus I reduced the poundage of my checked baggage for my Rocky Mountain trip this past summer. With less material, I also found the boots to dry faster, which was also a bonus for traveling.

After wearing them over thirty days on the water thus far, here’s what I found appealing. The boots show no sign of abnormal deterioration. They’re dirty, but they’re not falling apart—no broken seams, no tattered material, no cuts, or gashes on the soles. The boots hold up, which is good because I plan to wear them beyond the testing period. With the type of fishing I did, throughout the summer and fall, I didn’t notice a trade-off. I didn’t miss the higher ancle support, and I didn’t miss the stiffness of a sturdier boot. On top of that, I’m impressed with Simms Vibram soles. On a grip scale, with studded felt being a ten and tennis sneakers being a one, I’d place Simms Vibram soles at a solid eight, which I think is quite good for a rubber sole boot. The industry has come a long way in the last few years. I waded confidently and completely upright and have the added peace of mind knowing I’m not spreading micro-organisms from stream to stream. ~ Derek Bird, Founding Editor