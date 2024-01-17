Announcing Fly Fusion’s Trout Tour. Tickets now on sale! A well formed excuse to get together with fly-fishing friends. Take in an epic collection of trouty fly-fishing films from Gilbert Rowley, Phil Tuttle, The Braker Bros, Todd Moen, RA Beattie and Fly Fusion Films. Premiering in Sundance this March, the films will make their way around the American and Canadian West.

Limited cities, limited tickets and monster trout. Click for tour dates and tickets!

In association with the International Fly Fishing Film Festival. Presented by: Scientific Anglers, St. Croix, Skwala and Yeti.