Svend Diesel Bonus Flies

Erik Svendsen started tying flies a few years ago and has enjoyed it so much it’s become a lifelong hobby. As a stress relief from his day job, he loves to try new patterns, materials, and techniques. He is a busy father of three young children and owns his own company; he tries to fish every chance he gets but usually finds himself at the vise almost every night. He is known for his fun approach to fly tying on social media and loves to teach people any chance he can get. @svenddiesel
Check out all of Svend Diesel’s Fall patterns, as seen in the Fall 2020 issue of Fly Fusion…
Skirted Creeper
Hook: Ahrex hooks TP650 size 2/0
Thread: Semperfli nano silk 6/0
Tail: Fish Hunter brown Marabou
Body: FNF creeper brown
Eyes: Medium lead eyes
Legs: Senyo’s Fusion Foil legs
Resin and Glue: Z-ment and Solarez Bone dry
Captain America
Hook: Stealth N Series, size 3
Thread: Semperfli waxed thread 8/0 red
Flash: Krystal flash red
Tail: Whiting Farms Superbou
Hackle: Whiting Bugger pack black
Wire: Semperfli .2mm gold
Body: Midnight chenille
Bead: Brass 7/32” gold
Straggle Caddis
Hook: Stealth hook D series, size 14
Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk, 12/0
Body: Semperfli Straggle String
Underwing: CDC
Wing: Nature’s Spirit select cow elk
Resin: Solarez Bone Dry
Svends Cray Cray
Hook: Ahrexhooks TP650
26 degree hook, size 2/0
Thread: Semperfli waxed thread, 8/0
Hackle: Whiting Farms American
hackle rooster, orange grizzly
Large Antenna: Grizzly legs
Antennule/Legs: Voodoo fibers
Claws/Body: Rabbit strips
Shell/Tail fin: Tab rubber legs
Ribbing of Abdomen: 20-30lb. mono
Shell: Semperfli no-tack UV resin
Sexy Svend
Hook: Ahrex TP610 2/0 and size 4 trailer hook
Thread: Semperfli waxed thread, 6/0
Shank: 20mm
Wire: Spyderwire braided line with plastic beads
Glue: Wapsi Z-ment
Marabou: Fish Hunter Marabou in olive and white UV
Body/Head: Arizona simi seal and
Snake River Fly Krinklezon
Eyes: Large pupil eyes
Head Finish: Raidzap flex resin
Guinea Popper
Hook: Ahrex hook PR350, size 2/0
Thread: Semperfli waxed thread 8/0
Flash: Gold Flashabou
Tail/Body: Whiting Farms
American hackle black
Body: Fishhunter Marabou, black
Collar: Whiting Farms guinea fowl
Head: Custom-painted Howitzer
head with dragon eyes and finished
with Raidzap flex resin