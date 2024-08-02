You can consider yourself truly blessed when providence favors you with the extreme good fortune to turn your life’s passion into your lifetime vocation. This has certainly been the case with Andy Renzetti. He loves to fly fish, work with his hands and create beautiful things for others to enjoy, a natural progression to building a company that is renowned for offering the best in fly tying vises, fly-tying hand tools, accessories, rod building equipment and manufacturing solutions to business.

The Renzetti brand has garnered many awards and accolades from some of the world’ best tiers, but Andy and Lily have never been content to rest on their laurels. Product development and improvement has always been a driving force in their company. Since 1972, Renzetti’s has consistently strived to produce the best. Quality, innovation, customer service and staying true to yourself have been our pillars.” It truly has been a journey of love and commitment”, said Lily Renzetti, President of Renzetti Inc. and R-Distribution LLC.

The longevity of the Renzetti and R-Distribution brands has been on continuing and preserving those pillars. But as time advances, change is inevitable, and while we’ve always tried to balance work and leisure, the former has dominated, and we feel it’s now time to shift priority and focus more on family, friends, and fishing. In doing so we want to announce that we are passing the reins and selling the company to Mayfly Outdoors

Lily Renzetti shared ”Our partnership with Mayfly Outdoors marks an exciting chapter in our history. In looking at their journey, we realize they share the same values as we do, and we are confident that Mayfly Outdoors will carry the Renzetti legacy forward and continue to provide our valued customers with the very best in products and service.”

Business will continue as usual, with all products being made in the USA under the same leadership and team as before. Lily will remain as President and General Manager of Renzetti with her leadership team in place. Andy will continue to consult on new products and innovations while also pursuing his other interests. Andrew Renzetti will continue as head of manufacturing and working with the Mayfly engineering team.

“We are excited and honored to have Renzetti join the Mayfly family. We look forward to honoring their history, legacy, innovation and commitment to the art of fly tying. Our goal is to continue the amazing work they have done and combine it with our own expertise in manufacturing and anodizing. I know we can learn a lot from them and their business. We thank the Renzetti family and team for all they have done, and will continue to do in fly fishing and fly tying. It is truly an honor to be working with them and have this opportunity,” said Jeff Wagner, CEO of Mayfly Outdoors.

We are so very grateful to many, including the late Lefty Kreh, David Whitlock and the rest of our Heritage and The Legacy Ambassadors for their support, creativity and desire to share their knowledge, and who motivated us to create tools to enhance their fly tying experience, to our Authorized Retailers worldwide for their support to the Renzetti and Just Add H20 Brands and for their commitment to the industry, and to the Fly Tyers worldwide, who consistently evolving creativity abide to make fly tying the essence of fly fishing.

Renzetti Inc. is a leader in the fly tying industry, renowned for crafting high-quality vises and tools for fly fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Founded in 1972 by Andy Renzetti, the company is known for its innovative designs and superior craftsmanship. Our product line includes the iconic Presentation, Traveler, and Master Vises, along with a range of specialized tools and accessories.