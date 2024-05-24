Phil’s Stillwater Flies

I have had the good fortune to pursue fish in both fresh and saltwater in various water types. If you asked me to limit my fishing to just one water type for the rest of my life, my answer would be easy. Lakes. I hope these bonus patterns from my Summer Stillwater Primer article in the Summer issue of Fly Fusion ignite the same passion and encourage you to try lakes.
