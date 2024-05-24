Phil’s Stillwater Flies

Fri May 24th 2024
Uncategorized

I have had the good fortune to pursue fish in both fresh and saltwater in various water types. If you asked me to limit my fishing to just one water type for the rest of my life, my answer would be easy. Lakes. I hope these bonus patterns from my Summer Stillwater Primer article in the Summer issue of Fly Fusion ignite the same passion and encourage you to try lakes.

Tequila Booby
Pearly Damsel
Peacock Woolly Bugger
Fly Craft Fullback Flashback
Chromie
Balanced Leech – Bruised