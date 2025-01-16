Product Highlight: G. Loomis IMX-PRO V2S

At G. Loomis, we build tools that enhance natural ability, boost effectiveness, and expand tactical opportunity. We do this for the dawn patrollers. The mid-day grinders. The last-light renegades. For those who make time on the water a top priority. Introducing IMX-PRO V2S, a continuation of our 40-year commitment to provide anglers with actions that put the bug where your brain wants it every time.

Rolled for pumped performance in salty environments, IMX-PRO V2S actions are tuned for utility in three specific areas: improved tracking in the wind, lifting generous lengths of line before a re-cast, and fish fighting control. G. Loomis engineers designed these versatile actions with gobs of power through the bottom half of the rod but, most uniquely, developed a slightly tighter tip to minimize tailing loops and improve tracking and line pick-up. A proprietary blend of technologies — Conduit Core and GL7 resin system — provides surplus strength and impact resistance without the extra weight, creating a blank that allows anglers to stay frosty when a “send” becomes a “bend.”

That said, don’t take it from us. Experience this diverse set of purpose-driven actions for yourself. Because, after all, actions speak louder than words. More on the new IMX-PRO V2S rods here.