Now is the time to snap up the perfect gift for your fly fishing buddy…under $40!!! And feel free to treat yourself to a new subscription (or even renew your subscription) for one year and we’ll send you 4 jam-packed issues PLUS this super-soft navy on heather navy Fly Fusion T-shirt…that’s over $80 in value for under $40!

Hurry! When they’re gone…they’re gone!