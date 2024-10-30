April Vokey joins ambassador team at Ross Reels, Abel Reels, and Airflo

Mayfly Outdoors, the award-winning manufacturer of high-performance fly fishing products and parent company of Abel Reels, Ross Reels, and Airflo, is excited to announce that world-renowned fly fisher, guide, author, and conservationist April Vokey has joined the Mayfly family as a brand ambassador.

Known for her work through Anchored Outdoors and years of guiding in some of the world’s most iconic fisheries, Vokey has become a respected authority in fly fishing, conservation, and education. Her ability to connect with anglers of all skill levels, coupled with her dedication to preserving rivers, has solidified her role as a leader in the industry.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Mayfly Outdoors family. I’ve respected Ross, Abel, and Airflo for decades, and having the chance to represent them now is both an honor and a full-circle moment,” Vokey shared. “These brands stand for more than just fly fishing—they embody a deep respect for craftsmanship, adventure, and the wild places that inspire us. I’m looking forward to working with the team, sharing new ideas, and continuing the tradition of creating products that truly connect anglers to the heart of the sport. This partnership feels like the perfect fit, and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

As an ambassador, Vokey will engage in a range of initiatives, including product testing, collaborating on educational content, and offering valuable insights for product innovation. She will also continue her advocacy for conservation, working alongside Mayfly to support their ongoing commitment to habitat preservation and community-driven stewardship.

“April truly embodies what our brands stand for—performance, craftsmanship, and respect for wild places we love,” said Jeff Wagner, CEO and President of Mayfly. “We’re beyond excited to have someone with her passion, expertise, and authenticity representing Ross, Abel, and Airflo. April’s influence and knowledge will be an incredible asset as we continue to innovate and honor the traditions of fly fishing for future generations.”

This collaboration marks a new chapter for Mayfly Outdoors as the company strengthens its ambassador roster and continues to develop industry-leading fly-fishing products.